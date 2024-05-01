Faith in the community: What do you want our church to do in future?

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

It may not be apparent from the outside, but St Faith’s Church building in Lee-on-the-Solent celebrated its 90th birthday last year.

While the outside may be sturdy, and adjacent halls are more contemporary, the interior of the church, with its beautiful and listed view, is showing signs of age and needs a little tender loving care.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Never ones to pass up an opportunity to help our community, St Faith’s has decided that any renewal of the church and parish centre are an opportunity to do a number of important things to bless other people.

Lee-on-Solent clergy (l to r): the Revs Mike Moritz, Paul Chamberlain, Erica Wilkie and Will Alvarez

Principally we want to renew and adapt our existing buildings to better serve the needs of local people – those who live in and around Lee-on-the-Solent.

That means we’d like to both maintain and update the worship space, hoping to make it adaptable for other community uses beyond Sunday worship.

We are also concerned to update the building in a way that reduces our environmental impact. And we also love our history and want to promote the interpretation of the heritage of St Faith’s Church to engage with the wider community.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As such, from now through until mid-June we are inviting the people of Lee-on-the-Solent, alongside our worshipping community, to tell us what you would like to see.

The Rev Mike Moritz

Before plans are drawn up, we want to know how you think changes to St Faith’s and its buildings could help the people of Lee. You may have intriguing ideas we haven’t thought of!

If you are sat there reading this, we’d like to hear from you! You may think to yourself that you’ve never been to St Faith’s or you don’t know much about the church. Nevertheless, we’d love to hear your thoughts and ideas.

You can visit www.stfaithslee.org.uk/90plus, where you will find some more information, photos and a link to the online survey.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

We are of course, aware that not everyone is happy with online surveys, so we will also have paper copies of the survey available in the church in Victoria Square. Do pop in if you’d prefer.

The survey will only take 10 minutes and will help shape the future of the church and parish centre in such a way that it continues to serve Lee-on-the-Solent community for the next 90 years.