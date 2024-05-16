Hampshire accountancy trio gain additional stamp of approval

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Three directors at a Hampshire accountancy firm have each gained an additional professional seal of approval based on their already extensive experience and qualifications.

Michaela Johns, Andrew Kershaw and Gary Brown of Chandler’s Ford-based HWB have become members of both the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales (ICAEW) and the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA).

It comes after they completed the ‘Pathways’ route to membership with ICAEW, which includes passing a rigorous examination of experience.

Candidates are required to reflect on their experience over the last five years and demonstrate their professional skill in a number of areas.

HWB Directors Andrew Kershaw, Michaela Johns and Gary Brown.

The HWB trio join 250 fellow ICAEW members from the UK who obtained membership through the Pathways route in the past year.

HWB is one of only two small to medium sized accountancy practices in the whole of the UK to have had three candidates all make the grade through Pathways in that time.

Praising HWB’s success, Doug Withington, Head of International Office at ICAEW, said: “For a single firm to have three team members proving successful at Pathways and joining us as members all at the same time is rare.”

An experienced auditor, Michaela provides strategic input on development and growth for many owner-managed businesses, independent schools, academies and charities.

She said: “Our profession is naturally highly regulated and there is a continual need to stay up to date with the complexities of tax rules, company law, ethics, best practice and professional guidance.

“Following ICAEW Pathways and achieving the ACA designation provides Andrew, Gary and myself with the confidence to deliver to our clients on the essential accountancy, tax and finance advice they require, knowing we are up to date.”

Andrew works with owner-managed businesses across a number of sectors including creative agencies and dentists and has particular expertise in online accounting.

Gary is an experienced auditor, acting for a number of owner-managed businesses and groups, in addition to heading up HWB’s legal specialism team.

