Havant MP Alan Mak encourages residents to celebrate St. George’s Day by flying the flag

He said that we should show our pride in our national flag and our country's long history and many achievements. Mr Mak said: "I strongly encourage residents to fly the flag of St. George to celebrate all that's great about our country. This is our national day and we should not be afraid to show our patriotism, our love of all things English and our key place in the United Kingdom." He added that our national flag has always been a symbol of freedom, democracy, opportunity and a strong collective spirit. For a number of years Mr Mak ran a Fly The Flag campaign, where he provided Union and St. George flags to constituents to display at their home or work. Requests came in from all sections of society, from veterans and business owners to schoolchildren, Scout groups and churches. Mr Mak said: "Patriotic people of diverse backgrounds should fly the flag with pride and we should not listen to those who sneer or claim it is not 'woke'."