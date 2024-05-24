Havant MP Alan Mak represents UK at G7 business summit in Rome

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Havant MP Alan Mak has represented the UK at the G7 summit for business ministers and business leaders in Rome.

He was there to promote British businesses and the UK as an investment destination and trade partner.

The G7 is the group of seven major world economies and consists of our major allies and trading partners USA, Canada, France, Germany, Italy and Japan.

Mr Mak, who is Minister for Industry and Economic Security, also spoke with the Italian Government and business leaders about a range of topics, including economic security, supply chain resilience and trade and investment opportunities.

Havant MP Alan Mak gives a speech at the G7 summit in Rome

Italy is a hugely important partner with bilateral trade worth over £50bn last year and he said the aim was to make it even easier for UK and Italian companies to do business in each other's markets.

As well as giving a speech on economic security and growth, Mr Mak met the Italian Deputy Prime Minister and fellow Ministers, attended a briefing with the British Ambassador and his Embassy team and did newspaper and TV interviews.

He also engaged with major G7 investors into the UK.

Mr Mak explained: "Representing our country on the world stage is the greatest honour any of us can be given, whatever our chosen field.

"I brought insights I’ve gained from supporting and meeting businesses across the Havant Constituency since I was first elected in 2015 to the work I've been doing on behalf of the whole country at the G7.

"Britain is open for business and other countries see us as a reliable and capable trading partner. I amplified that message in my speech to the G7 on behalf of the UK."

He added: "Navigating our way through challenges such as competition for resources and international conflict means we must work together with our allies in ways we've never done before.

"That's why groups such as the G7 and the B7 are so important.

