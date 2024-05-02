Havant MP Alan Mak urges people to volunteer at Bedhampton Summer Show

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The popular free community event is being held on July 6 at Bidbury Mead and will feature arena shows, music, stalls, refreshments and a dog show.

Families will also be able to enjoy a special Teddy Bear's Picnic.

Money raised will go to Havant charity Music Fusion, which provides a safe and creative space for young people to connect and make music.

Bedhampton Summer Show chairman Chris Miller and Havant MP Alan Mak at Bidbury Mead

It will also go to the Bedhampton churches of St Thomas and St Nicholas to help support their work in the community.

But event chairman Chris Miller has appealed for help to make the summer show happen.

She said: "It's a great family event that attracts a lot of visitors every year, but we do rely on volunteers coming forward to offer assistance.

"We really need people on the day to help with setting up things such as gazebos and then clearing away the stalls afterwards. Also, we're hoping someone could offer us the use of a vehicle to transport equipment."

Mr Mak, who has attended and supported the show for a number of years, said: "The Bedhampton Summer Show is a great community event and I urge people to consider helping Chris and the team, who do so much work behind the scenes."