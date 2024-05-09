His Majesty The King announced as patron of Portsmouth based Royal Naval Association

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Royal Naval Association (RNA) is deeply honoured to announce that His Majesty King Charles III, has confirmed his Patronage of the Association.

Although Her Late Majesty’s RNA Royal Charter stated, “We do reserve unto Ourself, Our Heirs and successors to be the Patron of the Association”, it would have been presumptuous to assume that this would be automatic. Over one thousand organisations enjoyed the Patronage of either Her Late Majesty, The former Prince of Wales or The former Duchess of Cornwall. However, the news from Buckingham Palace that the RNA will retain the Monarch’s Patronage is a huge privilege of which the Association is very proud.

This very welcome Patronage announcement coincides with the Association achieving its 20,000th member only last week. Targeting younger members, the Association is flourishing, more than doubling its membership since the COVID lockdowns. Open to both serving and former serving members of our Naval Forces and their families, the Association is rank blind, multigenerational and inclusive. Its purpose is to foster comradeship within the membership and work closely with other charities in the Naval sector, signposting members in their times of need.

The Thriving Together program brings the wider naval family together for immersive activities to promote mental health and wellbeing through comradeship and support networks. The RNA also supports young recruits and their families through their first phase of training, ensuring that each young person has a mentor who they can trust and rely on when the going gets tough.

Long live The King!

Bill Oliphant, General Secretary of the RNA said: “We are proud and humbled to receive confirmation from Buckingham Palace that the Royal Naval Association will retain the Patronage of our Monarch, King Charles III. As a former naval officer himself, this reaffirms our motto, Once Navy, Always Navy”.