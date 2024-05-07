Listening to Solent City is like bathing in hot chocolate!

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The comment came from Sarah Jefferies, international classical singer and teacher, and adjudicator at the Fareham Music Festival on 3rd May.

Ms Jefferies was full of praise for Solent’s performance: “quiet and controlled, with a lovely use of dynamics”, as she put it. Against stiff competition, she awarded Solent two first prizes: the Acapella Cup in the Barbershop Class and the Andrews Trophy in the Part Singing Acapella Class, with a ranking of Distinction in both.

The Chorus also came a close second in two other classes. Solent’s Musical Director Steve Morris said he was thrilled by the club’s success, and paid tribute to the guys’ hard work in recent months. “Singing quietly while maintaining control isn’t an easy skill.

Solent City Chorus celebrate their success