Listening to Solent City is like bathing in hot chocolate!
The comment came from Sarah Jefferies, international classical singer and teacher, and adjudicator at the Fareham Music Festival on 3rd May.
Ms Jefferies was full of praise for Solent’s performance: “quiet and controlled, with a lovely use of dynamics”, as she put it. Against stiff competition, she awarded Solent two first prizes: the Acapella Cup in the Barbershop Class and the Andrews Trophy in the Part Singing Acapella Class, with a ranking of Distinction in both.
The Chorus also came a close second in two other classes. Solent’s Musical Director Steve Morris said he was thrilled by the club’s success, and paid tribute to the guys’ hard work in recent months. “Singing quietly while maintaining control isn’t an easy skill.
But you can imagine that when a men’s chorus gets it right it’s a wonderful and powerful sound.” The chorus are competing in the UK National Barbershop Championships in Harrogate at the end of month. Steve says that it will be a real test: “We’ll be up against some of the top men’s choirs in the country – but sing like we did at Fareham, and we might be in with a chance of an award.” You can read all about Solent City on www.solentcitychorus.com