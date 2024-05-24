Meridian Shopping Centre commemorates 80th anniversary of D-Day with display of artwork
The D-Day artwork is now on proud display on the Ground Floor of the Meridian Shopping Centre in Havant, along with information boards created by the Centre, for local residents to enjoy and learn about D-Day and how it affected the town of Havant and the surrounding areas.
Tracy Cronin, Bosmere Junior School HLTA, said – “The children were delighted to be asked by the Meridian Centre to create these commemorative art pieces. They study the history of D-Day in Year 5 and loved the opportunity to be creative and be involved in this year’s 80th anniversary.”
Meridian’s Centre Manager, Rob Fryer said – “We wanted to create a display that honoured those involved in the D-Day landing and offer a place for people to reflect on its history. It has been wonderful working with Bosmere Junior School on this.”
D-Day (aka Operation Overlord) was the largest seaborne invasion in history. Along with the associated airborne operations, it marked the beginning of the liberation of France and Western Europe during World War II, and 6th June 2024 marks its 80th Anniversary.