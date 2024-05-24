New archive uncovers rare WWII stories and artifacts from Portsmouth
and live on Freeview channel 276
A new online archive is set to unveil a treasure trove of stories and artefacts relating to Portsmouth during the Second World War.
The materials have been preserved by an Oxford University project that has digitised over 25,000 previously hidden artefacts from the Second World War. Photos of the objects and stories will be available to view on the project website - theirfinesthour.org - on 6 June 2024 to complement events commemorating the 80th anniversary of D-Day.
The archive and its contents will be free to view, share, and reuse, enabling the stories and experiences of the past to move into research and education today. The archive contains a remarkable range of stories and objects that capture both the extraordinary and everyday lives of those who experienced the war.
Noteworthy accounts describe an 8-year-old boy observing aerial dogfights and the red glow of bombing raids that illuminated the skies above Portsmouth and Southampton, and a teenage evacuee who narrowly survived multiple bombings upon her return to Portsmouth.
Equally compelling is the account of Patricia Phillips, born in Waterlooville, who passed on memories about the constant noise of bombs, the kindness of Canadian troops, her parachute-material christening dress, and the lasting impression of her father burning her teddy bear in a bonfire at the war's end.
Other accounts reveal the experiences of military personnel. John Pearce, born and raised in Portsmouth, was conscripted in 1942. Before joining the military, he had been given a white feather for cowardice, which spurred his decision to enlist. He participated in the D-Day landings and was killed six weeks later after being seriously wounded by enemy shell and mortar fire.
Additionally, the archive unveils the story of Victor Voller, who spent much of his time in the Western Desert and participated in the evacuation from Crete. Victor narrowly escaped death by boarding a different ship than planned, as the intended ship was hit.
Dr. Stuart Lee, project director, said: "We’re delighted that we have been able to preserve so many of these stories and objects and make them available to the public through our archive of memories."
Funded by the National Lottery Heritage Fund, ‘Their Finest Hour’ worked with hundreds of volunteers to organise over 70 free events in 2023/2024. Over 2,000 people attended the events to share war-related stories and mementos and have them recorded and digitised (i.e., photographed) by volunteers. Those who could not attend an event in person were able to submit stories and photos via the project website.
Events took place in all regions of the UK, including at the National Museum of the Royal Navy and the Royal Navy Submarine Museum.
Dr. Matthew Kidd, project manager, said: "The success of the project would not have been possible without the voluntary effort of thousands of dedicated volunteers and contributors."