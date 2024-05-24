New Theatre Royal launch a series of events and workshops to celebrate the art of dance

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Known for its dedication to support and nurture the talent of young people in Portsmouth and the surrounding areas, New Theatre Royal is excited to announce a comprehensive programme of training and performance embracing the dynamic and diverse world of dance.

The theatre is committed to opening doors and providing viable paths into the arts for young people, with initiatives dedicated to encouraging careers, both on stage and behind the scenes. Their latest offering engages the art of dance, providing budding young dancers opportunities to learn first-hand about life as a professional dancer and giving them the tools to further their career.

Run by acclaimed dancer, Lucy Russell, Elite Dance Industry Week is a four-day intensive dance training course for intermediate to advanced dancers. The week includes workshops and masterclasses with industry professionals, including performers from current West End shows and experts from some of the UK’s top dancing schools. This is a unique opportunity for students interested in a career in dance to experience a professional training environment. The intensive course culminates in an end of week showcase which will be open to friends and family of the dancers.

Auditions for Elite Dance Industry Week were held at New Theatre Royal in April with limited spaces available. Successful candidates will complete the course between 5th and 8th August 2024.

Petersfield Dance Festival by Nic Lipscombe

“We have been delighted with the incredible show of interest and local talent we have seen in response to our Elite Dance Industry Week,” comments Sarah Brandon, Marketing Manager at New Theatre Royal. “Championing the arts and also our local area is at the heart of everything we do here at the theatre, and it has been so encouraging to see the caliber of incredible young dancers we have right here on our doorstep.”

In addition to their workshops and training opportunities, New Theatre Royal are committed to programming local professional dance companies and physical theatre shows as well as hosting many local community dance groups.

Throughout the summer and beyond, the theatre will be supporting their Elite Dance Industry Week with dance shows including 'Love Is...' by London Studios on 10 June, 'Andalucia: Flamenco' on 17 June and ‘Swan Lake’ by Imperial Classical Ballet® on 20 November. There will also be a series of dance themed film screenings with additional workshop opportunities, including The Wizard of Oz, On The Town, Oklahoma!, My Fair Lady and Mamma Mia. This is a great chance to see these well-known musicals on the big screen in the historic setting of the theatre’s auditorium.

New Theatre Royal is also proud to be hosting the 2024 All England Dance Southern Regional Final from Saturday 25 May – Sunday 2 June. Celebrating dancers aged from three to 21 years, performers have qualified through a network of nationwide nominated festivals to participate in a regional final.