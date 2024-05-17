Tall Ships Youth Trust launches appeal to upgrade vessels

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

This year, Tall Ships Youth Trust (TSYT) embarks on a crucial mission to raise £75,000 for upgrading essential equipment on board their four 72ft Challenger boats through their Fleet Investment Fund.

TSYT vessels are more than just boats; they’re platforms for transformation. On board, young people from across the UK discover their potential, develop practical life and social skills, and navigate towards brighter futures for themselves and their communities.

Among the essential items in need of funding are:

New Dinghies: Vital for beach cleans and ocean sustainability activities. They are also required for RYA competent crew certificates, essential for a career in maritime.

Young people on a Channel Adventure

New Bunks: The current bunks have provided thousands of young people (as well as sailing staff and volunteers) with a comfortable and safe place to sleep during their voyage. In the last 20 years, they have been around the world twice as part of the global BT Challenge race. They are now showing their age and require an upgrade to provide a cosy and hygienic place for young people to feel refreshed.

Dedicated volunteers maintain the fleet to ensure they're ready to deliver their youth development programme all year round. But, these larger projects stretch the charities resources, preventing them from supporting as many individuals as possible through their bursary programme. Bursaries, available to ages 12-25 from low-income households or facing adversity, support 75% of people that sail with TSYT.

With your generosity, TSYT can offer young people the best voyage experience possible, with improved conditions on board and memories that will last a lifetime.

Donate online today to change young lives at sea: tallships.org/fleet-fund

