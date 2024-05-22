Taylor Wimpey Southern Counties raises over £3,600 for charity

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Teams from Taylor Wimpey Southern Counties have raised £3,636 for charity after taking part in the Taylor Wimpey Challenge on Saturday 18th May.

The homebuilder’s annual fundraising event, now in its 10th year, raises money to support the Youth Adventure Trust (YAT), a charity which inspires vulnerable young people aged 11 to 16 through outdoor adventure, as well as other regional charities.

This year over 355 Taylor Wimpey employees from the UK and Spain, across 56 teams, headed to the Jurassic Coast in Dorset to tackle one of three challenges - the T Rex (20 miles), the Tricky (15 miles) and the Spike (10 miles) - raising an overall total of over £157,800.

Over £113,000 will be donated to the YAT and over £44,000 will go towards supporting other charities across the UK. The teams from Taylor Wimpey Southern Counties raised £3,636, which will be split between the YAT and St Francis Animal Welfare. The charity cares for, rehabilitates and rehomes numerous domestic animals including dogs, cats, rabbits, chickens, caged birds, and various small mammals.

Taylor Wimpey staff participating in the challenge

Roz Wells, Sales and Marketing Director for Taylor Wimpey Southern Counties, said: “It was fantastic to be a part of this event and we’re delighted to have raised so much money for the YAT and St Francis Animal Welfare. Over the past ten years Taylor Wimpey has raised hundreds of thousands of pounds and it’s very rewarding knowing that our efforts this year will continue to support charities that do such important work in our communities.”

Mark Davey, CEO at the Youth Adventure Trust, said: “We are very grateful for Taylor Wimpey’s support over the past 10 years. This year is no exception and, once again, the money raised will make a huge difference to the lives of vulnerable young people in the UK. I’d like to thank everyone who took part in this year’s challenge, it’s a fantastic achievement and every penny raised is hugely appreciated.”

Staff members who took part on behalf of Taylor Wimpey Southern Counties include Amy Simpson, Rachel Jenner, Elliot Drew, Lauren Murphy, Katie Robinson, Phil Page, Daniel Palmer, Jess Winchester, Murray Armstrong, Steve Beaton and Mark Edmonds.

To find out more about the work of the Youth Adventure Trust, visit www.youthadventuretrust.org.uk.

To find out more about the work of the St Francis Animal Welfare, visit https://www.stfrancisanimalwelfare.co.uk/

To find out more about the causes that Taylor Wimpey supports, visit www.taylorwimpey.co.uk/about-us/who-we-are/charity-and-local-support.

Taylor Wimpey UK, part of Taylor Wimpey plc, is a customer-focused homebuilder, committed to delivering new homes within thriving communities, in a safe and environmentally responsible manner and with customers at the heart of its decision making. It operates from 22 regional businesses across the UK. In 2023 Taylor Wimpey delivered 10,848 homes (including joint ventures) and contributed £405 million to local communities via planning obligations.