More than 7,600 students from over 100 countries will receive their degrees and professional qualifications during the University of Portsmouth’s 2023 graduation ceremonies this week.

The first of 26 ceremonies took place today (July 18) at the Portsmouth Guildhall of students graduating from the Faculty of Science and Health with more to follow tomorrow taking place up to July 26. There will also be two virtual ceremonies hosted by the University's Centre for Creative and Immersive eXtended Reality (CCIXR) on Friday, July 28.

“Graduation is a highlight of the academic year, not just for our graduates but for the whole University community,” said Professor Graham Galbraith, Vice-Chancellor of the University of Portsmouth. “It is a time for us all to celebrate and share the experiences and achievements of our students with family, friends and fellow graduates.”

The University will also present nine honorary awards to leading figures from the fields of sport, technology, social mobility, business, human resources, engineering and construction: Paralympic Triathlon Champion Lauren Steadman; Dame Vivian Hunt, Chief Innovation Officer at UnitedHealth Group; Social entrepreneur and education advocate Becca Dean; Social mobility champion Haris Kiani; Anna Mitchell, Director of Business Development UK Teams and Sports at Fanatics, Inc.; Vanessa Kingori OBE, Chief Business Officer at Condé Nast Britain and Vogue European Business Advisor; Jane Hoskins; former University Governor and freelance HR consultant; Distinguished British engineer Naomi Climer CBE; Aderonke Savage, CEO & Founder of Jomas Associates.

All the ceremonies will be broadcasted live on the University’s Graduation channel at: www.youtube.com/c/universityofportsmouth

