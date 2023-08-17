News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING
Six dead and 50 rescued after migrant boat sinks in Channel
Sir Michael Parkinson dies aged 88 following brief illness
British teen ‘raped in Spanish hotel room by six tourists’
Witness appeal after two men stabbed in homophobic attack
Car crashes into UK campsite causing serious injuries
Jeremy Hunt’s brother dies from cancer aged 53
Pictured: Students pleased with their results. Picture: Habibur Rahman.Pictured: Students pleased with their results. Picture: Habibur Rahman.
Pictured: Students pleased with their results. Picture: Habibur Rahman.

20 pictures of proud and elated students celebrating their A-level results at City of Portsmouth College

Students celebrated their successful A-level results in an amazing day for City of Portsmouth College.
By Freddie Webb
Published 17th Aug 2023, 19:20 BST

The sixth form campus in Tangier Road, Baffins, was full of smiling faces and proud parents. Staff were elated due to a combined A Level/Level 3 pass rate of 96.6 per cent – covering academic and vocational results across all three campuses.

MORE INFORMATION: City of Portsmouth College "super proud" of students as they achieve amazing grades

The pass rate is similar to the pre-pandemic 2019 level. Sixth Form Campus vocational results had a 99 per cent pass rate, with the overall pass rate (including mixed academic and vocational programmes) hitting 97 per cent.

There was a 100 per cent pass rate for 18 of the college’s 31 A Levels. Vocational results at Highbury and North Harbour Campuses reached 94.3 per cent, with 23 out of 25 courses achieving 100 per cent.

The college has issued more than 1,600 Level 3 results altogether, with an overall pass rate of 96.6 per cent, with 80 per cent of students have secured a place at their preferred university.

Principal Katy Quinn said the grades were higher than expected. Here are 20 pictures from A-level results day at the college.

Pictured: Gracie Joyce, Frankie Hardham and Abbi Donnelly with their A-level results. Picture: Habibur Rahman

1. A-Levels results - City of Portsmouth College

Pictured: Gracie Joyce, Frankie Hardham and Abbi Donnelly with their A-level results. Picture: Habibur Rahman Photo: Habibur Rahman

Photo Sales
Students checking their results. Picture: Habibur Rahman

2. A-Levels results - City of Portsmouth College

Students checking their results. Picture: Habibur Rahman Photo: Habibur Rahman

Photo Sales
Pictured: Robyn Nightingale, Abi Jagger and Harriet Robbins with their results. Picture: Habibur Rahman.

3. A-Levels results - City of Portsmouth College

Pictured: Robyn Nightingale, Abi Jagger and Harriet Robbins with their results. Picture: Habibur Rahman. Photo: Habibur Rahman

Photo Sales
Fahmida Ali who got one A, one B and one C.

4. A-Levels results - City of Portsmouth College

Fahmida Ali who got one A, one B and one C. Photo: Habibur Rahman

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:Baffins