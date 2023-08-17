Students celebrated their successful A-level results in an amazing day for City of Portsmouth College.

The sixth form campus in Tangier Road, Baffins, was full of smiling faces and proud parents. Staff were elated due to a combined A Level/Level 3 pass rate of 96.6 per cent – covering academic and vocational results across all three campuses.

The pass rate is similar to the pre-pandemic 2019 level. Sixth Form Campus vocational results had a 99 per cent pass rate, with the overall pass rate (including mixed academic and vocational programmes) hitting 97 per cent.

There was a 100 per cent pass rate for 18 of the college’s 31 A Levels. Vocational results at Highbury and North Harbour Campuses reached 94.3 per cent, with 23 out of 25 courses achieving 100 per cent.

The college has issued more than 1,600 Level 3 results altogether, with an overall pass rate of 96.6 per cent, with 80 per cent of students have secured a place at their preferred university.

Principal Katy Quinn said the grades were higher than expected. Here are 20 pictures from A-level results day at the college.

1 . A-Levels results - City of Portsmouth College Pictured: Gracie Joyce, Frankie Hardham and Abbi Donnelly with their A-level results. Picture: Habibur Rahman

2 . A-Levels results - City of Portsmouth College Students checking their results. Picture: Habibur Rahman

3 . A-Levels results - City of Portsmouth College Pictured: Robyn Nightingale, Abi Jagger and Harriet Robbins with their results. Picture: Habibur Rahman.

4 . A-Levels results - City of Portsmouth College Fahmida Ali who got one A, one B and one C.