20 pictures of proud and elated students celebrating their A-level results at City of Portsmouth College
The sixth form campus in Tangier Road, Baffins, was full of smiling faces and proud parents. Staff were elated due to a combined A Level/Level 3 pass rate of 96.6 per cent – covering academic and vocational results across all three campuses.
The pass rate is similar to the pre-pandemic 2019 level. Sixth Form Campus vocational results had a 99 per cent pass rate, with the overall pass rate (including mixed academic and vocational programmes) hitting 97 per cent.
There was a 100 per cent pass rate for 18 of the college’s 31 A Levels. Vocational results at Highbury and North Harbour Campuses reached 94.3 per cent, with 23 out of 25 courses achieving 100 per cent.
The college has issued more than 1,600 Level 3 results altogether, with an overall pass rate of 96.6 per cent, with 80 per cent of students have secured a place at their preferred university.
Principal Katy Quinn said the grades were higher than expected. Here are 20 pictures from A-level results day at the college.