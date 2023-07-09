'The Summer Reading Challenge is a great way to get kids started in developing vital life skills'

This year's challenge is called Ready, Set, Read! and has a sports and games theme. A whole host of books have been carefully chosen to fit the theme, with many of them available at local libraries.

To complete the Summer Reading Challenge, children can borrow library books from July 8 to September 23.

The Challenge accepts all forms of reading, including books of any size and subject, not just sports and games but also graphic novels, poetry, picture books, eBooks, and audio books.

Cllr Steve Pitt, Leader of Portsmouth City Council and Cabinet Member responsible for culture, said: ‘I am thrilled that libraries are once again collaborating with The Reading Agency to bring the Summer Reading Challenge to Portsmouth.

‘Reading provides a whole host of benefits. It improves self-esteem, frees the imagination, broadens the vocabulary, brings joy, and – most importantly – it's fun! Our libraries will be hosting dozens of activities over the holidays to keep children busy.’

Cllr Suzy Horton, Deputy Leader at Portsmouth City Council and Cabinet Member for Children, Families & Education, added: ‘The Summer Reading Challenge is a great way to get kids started in developing vital life skills, which will open up opportunities and enhance their enjoyment for the rest of their lives.’

There are two ways to take part in the challenge. To take part in person simply visit any Portsmouth library to sign up for a library card, choose a reading goal, receive a special summer collector folder, and select some books to get started.

Each time someone completes and returns a book, they will receive a library sticker and other special incentives, which will complete a page in their collector folder.

Children can also participate online by signing up at summerreadingchallenge.org.uk/join-in

By choosing a reading goal and keeping track of progress on their profile, children will receive a virtual badge and certificate once they reach their objective.

Everyone who takes part in the Summer Reading Challenge will be invited to Southsea Castle on Sunday, September 24 to collect their medal. There will also be free activities to take part in.

As part of a continuous drive to inspire children to read, events have been held around the city.

The Year 1 Picture Book Award winner was announced in a day of events at four schools, involving over 500 pupil judges . The winning author and illustrator, Paula Bowles, said she was 'over the moon' to receive recognition for her book ‘Tiny Crab is a Tidy Crab’.Year 8 and 9 pupils attended a celebration of reading at the University of Portsmouth for the annual School Library Service Portsmouth Longer Novel Book Award 2023 event.

The winner was Liz Kessler, author of When the World Was Ours. Portsmouth's Reading Champions, pupils from St Edmund's Catholic School and The Portsmouth Academy, were also recognised.The School Library Service also saw a Big City Read event for year 6 pupils, with a live stream from Portsmouth Central Library with author Adam Baron involving 35 schools.

