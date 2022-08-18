A-level results: 27 pictures from colleges across Portsmouth and Gosport capturing the emotions of the students' big day

And we were there with them to discover how they got on.

This is the first cohort of students to sit exams since the coronavirus outbreak.

They are expected to face tougher competition for university places this year, with institutions known to have been more conservative in their offers this year.

The number of students accepted on to UK degree courses has fallen this year, Ucas figures show.

A total of 425,830 people have had places confirmed, down two per cent on the same point last year.

In 2021, a record 435,430 people, from the UK and overseas, had places confirmed.

This year’s figure is the second highest on record, and up 16,870 compared with 2019 when exams were last held.

A-level results day Phoebe Harris is congratulated by her parents Tracy and Ian at Portsmouth High School, Southsea Picture: Chris Moorhouse (jpns 180822-01)

A-level results day Bella Mangnall is congratulated by her parents Jonathan and Michelle at Portsmouth High School, Southsea Picture: Chris Moorhouse (jpns 180822-02)

A-level results day Matilda Barker is congratulated on her 3 A*s by her mother, Claire. She is going to read English at Newnham College, Cambridge. A-level results, Portsmouth High School, Southsea Picture: Chris Moorhouse (jpns 180822-05)

A-level results day Naomi Quartsin opens her results with her father and her great aunt, A-level results, Portsmouth High School, Southsea Picture: Chris Moorhouse (jpns 180822-09)