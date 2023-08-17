A-level results in Portsmouth: City of Portsmouth College Highbury campus elated at A-level results with a 95.6 percent pass rate
The Highbury campus of The City of Portsmouth College is celebrating a 95.6 percent pass rate with 43.6 percent high grades and 70.2 percent graded A*-C, which are better results than in 2019.
This is the first year since the pandemic that a cohort of students have been examined under normal conditions and in many cases these students never got the chance to sit GCSE exams, meaning these were their first.
Matt Phelps, deputy CEO and deputy principle of The City of Portsmouth College, said: “We are so proud. For them to get results better than 2019 is phenomenal for us, we are really pleased and it says everything about our students – they have been amazing. We really are proud of everyone’s hard work and these results reinforce that.”
Amongst those collecting exam results was friends Olivia Beardsmore and Sophie Barber who have both received B grades in their child care and social studies level 3 course and they were both extremely happy.
Olivia is going to Chichester University to study education with special needs and disabilities and Sophie will be working full time work as a special educational needs one-to-one teacher at a school in two weeks time.
Sophie said: “Last year I didn’t really try, I was getting D’s and then I had to really catch up – the grade is what I wanted so I am really pleased that I have actually achieved that.”
Olivia said: “My mum was crying this morning – I am really pleased with what I got.”