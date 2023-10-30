Portsmouth South MP Stephen Morgan outside Parliament on his 'Westminster Experience Day'

Stephen Morgan (Portsmouth South) and Dame Meg Hiller (Hackney South and Shoreditch) teamed up to provide young people with insight into parliamentary and political life and UK democracy.

Following a tour of the parliamentary estate, the group had the opportunity to watch Mr Morgan take part in Foreign, Commonwealth and Development departmental questions, during which he posed two questions to the Minister on Sudan and the ongoing situation in Israel and Gaza.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The group then posed their questions to Mr Morgan and Dame Meg during a Q&A, raising issues ranging from youth engagement in sport, low emission zones, to work experience and employment opportunities.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The group then took part in career talks with parliamentary staff from the Table Office, Committees, and Press Office, promoting political careers for young people.

Mr Morgan attended Priory School in Southsea and Portsmouth College and, though born in London, Dame Meg was educated at Portsmouth High School.

Mr Morgan will be hosting a follow up meeting for his constituents who were involved to gain feedback and offer his support to those interested in seeking careers in parliament.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Following the day, Mr Morgan said: “It was a pleasure to host young people from Portsmouth and Hackney in Westminster , to provide them with the opportunity to gain a unique insight into our political system that many people do not get to experience.

“Every time I meet inspiring young people from our city and hear their ideas, it gives me real hope to know that we have people growing up here who care so much about what is happening in our city and across the country.