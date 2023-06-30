Secondary school pupils complete STEM based activities with RN Air Engineers at SULSTEMIC

Around 220 local school pupils aged 12-15 enjoyed an action-packed day of interactive displays and activities showcasing how engineering is at the heart of everything.

In addition, the children got to learn – through interactive tours and activities within the Sultan’s Marine and Air Engineering Schools – how Navy engineers and technicians keep aircraft, ships and submarines driving forwards on operations.

There were three zones:

Students enjoyng the Sultan STEM showcase

In Zone 1, RN Air Engineers showcased the principles of fault diagnosis in helicopters and aerodynamics through a fun paper aeroplane challenge as well as the basics of how to conduct a flight service and maintain Survival Equipment;

In Zone 2, STEM specialists from across the industry provided interactive stands and displays, including tech trucks, robots, Unmanned Air Vehicles, vintage vehicles and displays of futuristic equipment including a two-tonne walking hexapod robot;

In Zone 3, RN Marine Engineers enabled youngsters to get ‘hands on’ building circuit boards, experimenting with generators, motors and pneumatics, coding and programming, and gas turbine blade designing and testing.

Held with the support of industry and STEM partners including Babcock, Qinetic, BAE, Leonardo, Fujitsu, Rolls Royce and the Gosling Foundation, the day also gave teachers an alternative perspective of how STEM subjects can be delivered within the curriculum.

Roy Phillips, a science teacher at Admiral Lord Nelson School, said: ‘It’s been absolutely fantastic. The students have really enjoyed themselves.

‘We’ve got some of our top set students and they’ve just had so much fun. They’ve really enjoyed the opportunity to get into some of the helicopters and be hands on with so much stuff.

‘I’ve been to STEM days before where they’ve just been talked at for a lot of it and it’s so nice that they get the opportunities to engage with things.

‘What’s really important about today is that opportunity for the students get to see science in action. Often what they learn about at school is delivered in isolation and they don’t get to see that application. Today they get to see current and novel things like VR, mixed reality, nuclear science, robotics, and that’s so important.

Secondary school pupils enjoying SULSTEMIC

‘The curriculum can’t always seem relevant and that’s what we want to give to students when encouraging them to learn.’

Year 10 ALNS pupil Vicky added: ‘I’ve found everything really interesting and very interactive.

‘I didn’t realise how fully technological everything was. I thought it was all a bit old fashioned, but now I’ve actually seen it, it’s opened my eyes to see how advanced it all is and how it’s going to continue to advance.

‘I’m currently studying triple science and considering my future options for A Level. Today has really solidified the maths element and made it more appealing.’

A secondary school pupil at SULSTEMIC

HMS Sultan’s Commanding Officer, Captain Jo Deakin, commented: ‘Today is a fantastic celebration of STEM and Naval engineering.

‘It is a hugely significant milestone in Sultan’s strategy to engage and enthuse young people about STEM. I’m incredibly proud of the Sultan team who have delivered a brilliant day of STEM for our local schools.

‘I’m passionate about engineering. It is such an exciting profession and developing at an incredible pace.

‘There are so many opportunities for people to jump into such as automation, cyber technology, uncrewed vehicles operating above on and below the sea, advanced materials, battery technology, synthetic fuels and sustainable solutions.

‘As we highlight how technology continues to evolve, including our own future platforms such as the Type 26 Frigate and Dreadnought submarines, we are also able to showcase those precise motor (hands-on) and haptic skills of our engineers that technology can’t replace.’

