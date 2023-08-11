Aiming to make Portsmouth ‘dementia aware and, more importantly, dementia friendly’

The Home Instead team outside Boots in Gunwharf Quays

One in 14 people over the age of 65 are living with dementia and these numbers are increasing sharply because people are living longer and often don’t know where to go for support.

Home Instead Portsmouth are determined to make thei city dementia friendly via a number of initiatives – most recently their Key to Care sessions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With two sessions already held locally at Boots in Gunwharf and another at Spark Community Space, the sessions offered advice and guidance for people caring for a loved one with dementia and techniques to manage the condition in the home.

Home Instead’s next Key to Care event is planned for this Wednesday, August 16, at Spark Community Space, The Pompey Centre, Fratton Way (11.30am-1.30pm).

Bramsdon & Child Solicitors will be present to talk about Power of Attorney.

Home Instead have supported local organisations with dementia training, including the Lighthouse Group, Gunwharf Quays, Portsmouth Carers Centre and The You Trust.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Owner of Home Instead Portsmouth, Helen Brown, said: “Our Key to Care sessions are just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to our dementia work in the community.

"Having worked with so many organisations already with dementia support, we will soon be starting a dementia programme with Portsmouth Football Club and then on to the Mary Rose Trust and Hover Travel.”

Helen added: “As a home care company providing support to individuals in our community with dementia, we feel it’s our duty to raise awareness of the condition amongst other local organisations.

"We want to make the whole city dementia aware and, more importantly, dementia friendly.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We even have plans for a dementia friendly high street in North End and are in talks with local councillors to help make this happen”.

The home care company’s work has not gone unnoticed, having recently been awarded the Innovation Award, nominated for The Impact Award at the Dembe Awards in October, as well as Helen Brown being awarded a Women Entrepreneur 2023 award.