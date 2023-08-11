'Ale has transformed the educational experience of many' - national award for  University of Portsmouth Professor

Professor Alejandro Armellini

Professor Alejandro Armellini, Dean of Digital and Distributed Learning at the UoP, has been awarded a prestigious National Teaching Fellowship.

The National Teaching Fellowship Scheme (NTFS) celebrates individuals who have made an outstanding impact on student outcomes and the teaching profession in UK higher education.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Professor Armellini is one of 55 new National Teaching Fellows announced nationally.

With a wealth of experience, he has spearheaded change at both Northampton and Portsmouth universities, driving the adoption of research-informed policies that have reshaped their learning environments.

As the principal architect of Portsmouth’s Digital Success Plan, Professor Armellini’s expertise has enabled the seamless transition to a blended and connected learning culture, benefiting all students through innovative teaching methods.

His pioneering approach has led to the creation of the ‘enABLe’ learning design process, a team-based flexible and inclusive framework that fosters collaborative and creative practices in teaching and assessment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Professor Armellini said: “The award is an honour and a testament to the impact that higher education has on shaping minds, inspiring change and empowering futures.

"I am profoundly grateful to my exceptional students, tutees and colleagues, past and present, who provide an endless source of inspiration to enhance my practice as we, together, continue to transform lives.”

Dr Harriet Dunbar-Morris, Dean of Learning and Teaching, said: “Professor Armellini’s enthusiasm and passion for supporting excellent teaching and learning has been highly valued throughout the University.

"His dedication to supporting colleagues on an individual level has fostered a safe and engaging environment for professional growth.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Ale’s influence extends beyond Portsmouth, as he shares his knowledge and expertise on national and international platforms, making a difference in education globally.”

Professor Paul Hayes, Senior Deputy Vice-Chancellor, added: “Through his innovation and dedication, Ale has transformed the educational experience of many, delivering benefits to both staff and students.

"This award is thoroughly deserved, it adds to our number of National Teaching Fellows and signposts to the wider world our focus on innovative and excellent education provision.”

Professor Armellini joins UoP’s growing roster of National Teaching Fellows, which also include Dr Andy Clegg, Dr Stephen Corbett, Professor Jane Creaton, Dr Harriet Dunbar-Morris, Professor Sherria Hoskins and Dr Mike Raynor.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

An independent panel of senior higher education leaders, representing the four UK nations, assures the quality of the National Teaching Fellowship Scheme and Collaborative Award for Teaching Excellence and recommends winners.

Last year, the University’s ‘Project Phoenix’ team, based in the Department of Curriculum Quality and Enhancement, received a Collaborative Award - a first for the University.