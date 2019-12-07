Alverstoke Girl Guides enjoy an out-of-this-world experience

IT HAS been a week which has been out of this world for the girls of Alverstoke Guides.

The Gosport girls experienced their own Space Odyssey night of outer space exploration.

The event, which was held in a giant inflatable dome, began with a film of astronaut, colonel Chris Hadfield, in the International Space Station.

With special effects and computer simulation projected onto the dome, the girls were then transported on a journey of discovery from the early days of space travel to the planets, stars and moon of our solar system.

The event was organised by the Rotary Club of Gosport.

Leader of 1st Alverstoke Guides, Diane Williams, said: ‘We are very grateful to the club for helping us to fund this unique experience which the girls thoroughly enjoyed. They continued to ask questions long after the presentation was complete and who knows what career paths this might lead to.’ The guides meet each Monday evening at Brodrick Hall in Alverstoke.