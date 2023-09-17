An evening of celebration at Portsmouth High School - and a farewell to long-serving Chair of Governors

Incoming Head Girl Priyanka Patel, Headmistress Jane Prescott, Commodore Alison Hofman and Outgoing Head Girl, Phoebe Wilson. Picture by Sally Tiller.

The 2022/23 academic year’s leavers returned to school to receive their awards before starting at universities this month.

Courses they are taking range from Modern Languages and English, International Relations and Politics to Real Estate, Psychology, Economics and Chemical Engineering.

The event was attended by, amongst others, Councillor Jason Fazackarley (Deputy Lord Mayor of Portsmouth), Miss Helen Mitchell (Deputy Lady Mayoress), Fred and Lisa Birkett (Mayor and Mayoress of Fareham), Mrs Krysia Butwilowska (Chair of PHS Governors) and Councillor Chris Attwell.

Achievements were celebrated across the older year groups and girls received awards from sports and drama colours to Duke of Edinburgh Awards, music cups, social responsibility prizes and academic year prizes.

Headmistress Mrs Jane Prescott thanked Mrs Butwilowska for her outstanding contribution to education.

“She has given over 50 years’ loyal service to the teaching profession; as an inspirational teacher, much respected Headmistress and loyal and wise Governor of schools across the UK, not just PHS.

"Through her dedication and passion for young people to achieve their potential, Mrs Butwilowska is a steadfast advocate of children’s education in the UK.

"All good things must come to an end and sadly for us, Mrs Butwilowska’s time as our Chair has almost come to an end and we must say farewell.

"We will miss her wisdom, knowledge, experience and most of all her friendship.

"She has been a loyal advocate of PHS and we cannot thank her enough for all she has given to Portsmouth High School.’

Guest speaker Commodore Alison Hofman spoke about her career as a military nurse, joining the Royal Navy in 1989 to undertake student nurse training before qualifying as a Registered Nurse in 1992.

She went on to qualify as a Critical Care Specialist in 1997 and later commissioned from the rank of Petty Officer.

The evening heard speeches from pupils, including Sophie (about debating), Eve (sustainability) and Darcey and Maya (cricket).

There were musical interludes from pupils including Josephine, who played Piano Sonata No 16 in C major from Allegro by Mozart,, and Sophie who played Juin: Barcarolle No 6 from Les saisons by Tchaikovsky.

Hannah (Year 12) received the Alisha Zaman Memorial Best Art Prize, an award established by annual donations from the family of the late Alisha Jenni Zaman, a student at Portsmouth High School from 2004-2017.

This scholarship is inspired by Alisha’s wish to give something back to her school where she passed her childhood and early adulthood.