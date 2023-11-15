A teenager was the victim of a stalking incident in Southsea – police have launched an appeal for information.

She was not hurt during the stalking incident.

As part of the ongoing investigation a 49 year-old man from Southsea has been arrested on suspicion of stalking and he has been bailed until January 22 pending further enquiries.

Police are appealing for information after a 19-year-old was stalked in Southsea.

Officers are keen to hear from anyone else in the area who thinks that they may have been followed or have seen a man acting suspiciously.