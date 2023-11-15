News you can trust since 1877
Appeal launched after 19-year-old was stalked by man in Southsea

A teenager was the victim of a stalking incident in Southsea – police have launched an appeal for information.
By Sophie Lewis
Published 15th Nov 2023, 16:09 GMT
Updated 15th Nov 2023, 16:09 GMT
The police are investigating a stalking incident where a woman was followed by a man she did not know in Elm Grove in Southsea on October 13 at around 1:45pm.

She was not hurt during the stalking incident.

As part of the ongoing investigation a 49 year-old man from Southsea has been arrested on suspicion of stalking and he has been bailed until January 22 pending further enquiries.

Police are appealing for information after a 19-year-old was stalked in Southsea.Police are appealing for information after a 19-year-old was stalked in Southsea.
Officers are keen to hear from anyone else in the area who thinks that they may have been followed or have seen a man acting suspiciously.

Uniformed officers from the Neighbourhood Policing Team are carrying out regular patrols and can be spoken to if you have any information or concerns.

You can also provide information by calling 101 and quoting 44230419674, or by visiting the Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary’s website.

