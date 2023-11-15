Appeal launched after 19-year-old was stalked by man in Southsea
The police are investigating a stalking incident where a woman was followed by a man she did not know in Elm Grove in Southsea on October 13 at around 1:45pm.
She was not hurt during the stalking incident.
As part of the ongoing investigation a 49 year-old man from Southsea has been arrested on suspicion of stalking and he has been bailed until January 22 pending further enquiries.
Officers are keen to hear from anyone else in the area who thinks that they may have been followed or have seen a man acting suspiciously.
Uniformed officers from the Neighbourhood Policing Team are carrying out regular patrols and can be spoken to if you have any information or concerns.