Pupils from St Vincent College have their artistic talent on show at Rope Quays.

The 100-apartment harbourside development has recently had its public areas refurbished.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rope Quays management company directo,r Ken Huzzey, and St Vincent College art teacher, Chloe Cusse, with a student’s artwork on display in one of the lobbies at the harbourside development.

Residents’ management company commissioned the work to adorn its six main lobbies.

Ken Huzzey, one of the management company’s six directors, said: ‘We had bare walls in the lobbies where the lifts and the mailboxes are so we wanted to try and add a bit of colour.

‘We could have gone out and bought some posters or artwork but we knew the college had an art department so we got in touch.

‘We thought it would give some kudos for the students to have their work publicly displayed and we would get some great original art.’

Student art from St Vincent College on display at Rope Quays in Gosport to brighten up residents' lobbies.

A collection of nine pictures and graphical projects went up in the lobbies last month, and Mr Huzzey said they have received great feedback from residents.

The sixth form college runs full-time courses in fine art, graphics, photography and film and digital arts.

A photographic competition has been organised to find prints to decorate the remaining lobby.

Student art from St Vincent College on display at Rope Quays in Gosport to brighten up residents' lobbies.

Chloe Cusse, the college’s graphic design and fine art teacher, said she jumped at the chance to showcase her students’ work.