Havant and South Downs College has built its own aviation suite for their air cabin crew training course. Pictured is: (front row left to right) Charlie Zammit and Tegan Wheeler, (second row left to right) Caitlin Reed and Emily Hogan, (third row left to right) Laila Baines and Tia Roy, and (fourth row left to right) Jazmine Bryden and Scarlett Lea. Picture: Sarah Standing (290922-3992)

A new Aviation Suite was built over the summer to house students on the cabin crew training fast-track and long-track courses at the college.

It features a functional aircraft cabin and galley alongside a classroom space.

Kim Hill, cabin crew course manager, has 10 years of experience as cabin crew for First Choice.

Charlie Zammit and Tegan Wheeler serving meals to (second from right) Tia Roy and Jazmine Bryden. Picture: Sarah Standing (290922-4016)

She said: ‘There are not many colleges in the South that have an A320 training facility and IT classroom in one, designed for those who wish to join the aviation industry as cabin crew.

‘Our amazing facilities at HSDC allow our cabin crew teachers to train the students in safety and emergency procedures, survival training, uniform and in-flight service delivery.

‘Students have a chance to board passengers and understand how to support those passengers who require special assistance.

From left: Jazmine Bryden, Scarlett Lea and Caitlin Reed. Picture: Sarah Standing (290922-3997)

‘In-flight services are also a very important part of the training, and the cabin is equipped with trolleys for the service of duty-free and drinks.

‘We also have the facilities to serve an in-flight meal or tea and coffee and hot towels.’

Student Tegan Wheeler is on the fast-track course.

She said: ‘I think this facility is so good because if you want to be cabin crew, there’s usually nothing to do until you apply.

Charlie Zammit and Tegan Wheeler. Picture: Sarah Standing (290922-4002)

‘With this course, they teach you everything in a realistic plane so when we do go to apply, we’re completely prepared and confident.’

Classmate Charlie Zammitt added: ‘Our teachers have a lot of experience in the industry so we can learn lots from them.

‘I really like doing the safety emergency procedures like ditching and emergency landing, that’s really interesting to me.’

Emily Hogan in a smoke hood. Picture: Sarah Standing (290922-4011)

The course includes fire and smoke training, and first aid training.

Paul Carter, assistant principal for the vocational curriculum, said: ‘The college has a long tradition of success within its cabin crew training courses and the creation of our new Aviation Suite is the next step for us in this area.

‘The team at JARE Airline Training Partnership worked with us to create an industry training space and integrated classroom and the finished product really shows the commitment the college has to supporting the next generation of cabin crew for the industry.’

Tegan Wheeler and Charlie Zammit practice CPR. Picture: Sarah Standing (290922-4029)