Aviation industry aspirations sky high as realistic aircraft cabin unveiled at HSDC South Downs college for cabin crew courses
THE next generation of cabin crew are being inspired to fly towards their career dreams as HSDC South Downs unveils its brand new aircraft cabin.
A new Aviation Suite was built over the summer to house students on the cabin crew training fast-track and long-track courses at the college.
It features a functional aircraft cabin and galley alongside a classroom space.
Kim Hill, cabin crew course manager, has 10 years of experience as cabin crew for First Choice.
Most Popular
-
1
King's Academy College Park in Portsmouth launches School Streets initiative to keep children
-
2
Ofsted success for Portsmouth school as principal promises to ‘take Castle View Academy from strength to strength’
-
3
Microsoft seal of approval for Fratton school recognised as a leader in digital-led teaching
Read More
She said: ‘There are not many colleges in the South that have an A320 training facility and IT classroom in one, designed for those who wish to join the aviation industry as cabin crew.
‘Our amazing facilities at HSDC allow our cabin crew teachers to train the students in safety and emergency procedures, survival training, uniform and in-flight service delivery.
‘Students have a chance to board passengers and understand how to support those passengers who require special assistance.
‘In-flight services are also a very important part of the training, and the cabin is equipped with trolleys for the service of duty-free and drinks.
‘We also have the facilities to serve an in-flight meal or tea and coffee and hot towels.’
Student Tegan Wheeler is on the fast-track course.
She said: ‘I think this facility is so good because if you want to be cabin crew, there’s usually nothing to do until you apply.
‘With this course, they teach you everything in a realistic plane so when we do go to apply, we’re completely prepared and confident.’
Classmate Charlie Zammitt added: ‘Our teachers have a lot of experience in the industry so we can learn lots from them.
‘I really like doing the safety emergency procedures like ditching and emergency landing, that’s really interesting to me.’
SEE ALSO: Ofsted success for Portsmouth school as principal promises to ‘take Castle View Academy from strength to strength’
The course includes fire and smoke training, and first aid training.
Paul Carter, assistant principal for the vocational curriculum, said: ‘The college has a long tradition of success within its cabin crew training courses and the creation of our new Aviation Suite is the next step for us in this area.
‘The team at JARE Airline Training Partnership worked with us to create an industry training space and integrated classroom and the finished product really shows the commitment the college has to supporting the next generation of cabin crew for the industry.’