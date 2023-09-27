From left - Professor Claudia Maraston, PhD students Fox Davidson and Susanna Green, and Dr Jen Gupta, Associate Professor in Public Engagement and Outreach in the Institute of Cosmology and Gravitation at the University of Portsmouth

Claudia Maraston, Professor of Astrophysics, won the Communicator Award for her extensive work through public talks, broadcast media and school visits.

The Physics Chat team, comprised of PhD students from ICG, were Highly Commended in the Newcomer category for their YouTube series.

Professor Maraston regularly communicates her own and other colleagues’ research areas, through a variety of channels including local, national and international media, online engagement, and public speaking at festivals, lectures and panels.

Those talks are delivered to a wide range of audiences, from primary school children to senior amateur astronomers through to philosophers and historians of science, and academics in other fields.

She also developed the Cosmic Stroll app, which allows for two-way engagement with the general public on scientific results obtained by the ICG.

Professor Maraston said: “The best part of science communication is to envisage ways to simplify complicated concepts and find examples in everyday life.

"Communication also gives me the chance to further appreciate my everyday job. After 12 years of activities and dedication to communication and media for science, I feel accomplished with this award.”

Physics Chat is a YouTube series chat show, developed by a team of PhD students from ICG, who interview physicists about their research and interests.

"The videos help further the understanding of cutting-edge research as well as showcasing the diversity of backgrounds that can exist within physics research.

The videos are also shared on other social media platforms and the team organised a live panel show called Physics Chat Live, which took place at Portsmouth’s public Stargazing 2023 event earlier this year.

Susanna Green, Physics Chat team member, said: “It feels amazing to be recognised for something that we have all had so much fun making.