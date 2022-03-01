Abbie Pearce, a Year 10 pupil at Portsmouth High School, began playing badminton seriously three years ago and has been playing competitively for the past year.

Abbie said: ‘I have slowly made my way up the ranks and had my first big win a year ago in a gold tournament which is the hardest level.

‘My partner and I got through to the semi-finals but unfortunately lost to the best pair in England.’

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Abbie Pearce, a Year 10 pupil at Portsmouth High School.

After this, Abbie’s rank moved up to 13th in England, and after playing a few more tournaments, the youngster advanced to the eight spot.

Abbie added: ‘Recently I played an U19 tournament which is three age groups above me and it was a silver, the second hardest level. I managed to get to the finals and am now 6th in England.

‘I first started playing badminton through joining the badminton club in Year 6 at the prep school.

Abbie playing badminton.

‘I now train at Westgate School in Winchester most days and other local venues around Portsmouth.’

Abbie has recently been moved up to the third county senior team, and still currently plays for the U18, U19 and U17 Hampshire teams.

Her teachers at Portsmouth High School have congratulated Abbie on her badminton success.

Julie Parkinson, Abbie’s Head of Year and PE teacher at Portsmouth High School, said: ‘We are so proud of Abbie’s achievements so far and look forward to watching her continued success in badminton.’