Bay House achieves international recognition

A SCHOOL has been accredited for a top British Council award for providing a quality international education.

Bay House School in Gosport has picked up the prestigious International School Award for the fourth time in a row.

The award recognises schools who have added an international dimension to their curriculum to help students gain understanding of other cultures.

Dr Nigel Matthias, headteacher at Bay House, said: ‘We are incredibly pleased that we continue to be recognised for our work on international engagement by being re-accredited with the International School Award.

‘As part of a rich curriculum, we offer some truly remarkable opportunities for Gosport youngsters to empathise with people living in quite vastly different cultures. We are also committed to helping youngsters improve their language skills.’

This summer, students spent a week in a school in China being taught alongside Chinese pupils as part of the Mandarin Excellence Programme.