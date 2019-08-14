Bay House and Brune Park School pupils travel to help Malawi orphanage

STUDENTS have taken time out of their summer break to travel to Malawi to help orphaned children.

Teenagers from Bay House School and Brune Park School in Gosport took donations of toiletries, toys, clothing, books and sports equipment to give to the children.

Orphaned children at the charity Friends of Mulanje Orphans.

It is part of an initiative by the charity Friends of Mulanje Orphans. The schools also raised money from a school non uniform day.

Pupils Tom Ellis, Morgan Pearce, Hannah Potter and Louie Sheldon, who took part in the visit, raised additional funds through a sponsored swim, car washing and selling craft items.

Tom’s father, John Ellis, who also took part in the visit, said: ‘It was an amazing experience which I will never forget. FOMO will be richer both in terms of having gained new friends and also resources which will allow them to further their great work.’

Bay House School has had a close association with the charity since their first team of teachers and pupils travelled to Malawi in 2008 – at that time the orphans did not even have running water.

Established in June 2000, FOMO has built a school and accommodation for the children as well as provided school materials and personal items such as soap, clothes, blankets, and mosquito nets.

Ian Potter, chief executive of the Gosport and Fareham Multi-Academy Trust which oversees both schools, said: ‘I am proud of all the youngsters over the past decade who have raised funds to travel and I look forward to this opportunity continuing for many more youngsters and for many more years.’