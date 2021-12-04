It comes as The Sunday Times’ Parent Power Schools Guide 2022 has listed the best private and state schools nationally.

Meoncross School in Stubbington – a private school – has been ranked at 14 in the country.

Portsmouth College has been named the best in the city – and has placed at 74 nationally.

Students at Portsmouth College with their results in August this year. Picture: Habibur Rahman

Alastair McCall, editor of Parent Power, said the need for clarity about school examination performance had never been greater, following two years of centre- and teacher-assessed grades, during which the numbers of top grades increased dramatically.

This 29th edition of Parent Power, widely acknowledged as the most authoritative survey of the country’s highest-achieving schools, analyses the last three years of moderated public examination outcomes.

‘At a time when some schools are making it hard to substantiate claims of academic prowess based on outcomes from 2021 and 2020, we believe these rankings – and all the additional information on offer in Parent Power – provide parents with a more reliable guide to academic achievement in schools today,’ he said.

Here are the local schools included in the Parent Power list of 1,700 highest-achieving schools in the UK.

Portsmouth schools

The annual list has Portsmouth College ranked at 74 nationally – making it the highest ranked city school.

Next is The Portsmouth Grammar School at 131 of all schools.

St John's College in Southsea ranks 336.

Hampshire schools (national ranking)

The Westgate School (2)

St Nicholas' School (4)

Calthorpe Park School (7)

Amport C of E VA Primary School (11)

Peter Symonds College (13)

Ditcham Park School (13)

Meoncross School in Stubbington (14)

The Sixth Form College Farnborough (19)

Rookwood School (19)

Winchester College (23)

The King's School (24)

Barton Peveril Sixth Form College (39)

Durlston Court Preparatory School (40=)

Queen Mary's College (44)

St Swithun's School (61)

Richard Taunton Sixth Form College (73)

Churcher's College (94)

Farnborough Hill (126)

St Faith's C of E Primary School, Winchester (131=)

Salesian College (222)

Bay House School and Sixth Form (230)

Bedales School (234=)

Lord Wandsworth College (265=)

Ringwood School (327)

The Burgate School and Sixth Form (366=)

Yateley School (374)

Langrish Primary School (385=)

St Francis C of E Primary School, Chandler's Ford (510=)

Twyford St Mary's C of E Primary School (536=)

Southampton schools (national ranking)

The Gregg School (21)

Portswood Primary School (27=)

King Edward VI School (82)

Springhill RC Primary School (151=)

Highfield C of E Primary School (170=)

St Anne's RC School & Sixth Form College (345)

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron