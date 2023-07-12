News you can trust since 1877
Brune Park students perform school’s first musical for a decade

Brune Park students had applause ringing in their ears when leaving the stage after a stunning performance of Matilda the Musical.
By Simon Carter
Published 12th Jul 2023, 16:58 BST- 1 min read
Brune Park students with Gosport Mayor and Mayoress Martin and Suzanne PepperBrune Park students with Gosport Mayor and Mayoress Martin and Suzanne Pepper
Brune Park students with Gosport Mayor and Mayoress Martin and Suzanne Pepper

In their first whole school musical in ten years, youngsters excelled in the roles of classic Roald Dahl characters such as Matilda, Miss Trunchbull and Miss Honey.

Their was a special matinee performance for local junior schools before a performance in front of family and friends, as well as special guests Gosport Mayor Martin Pepper and Mayoress Suzanne Pepper.

Brune Park artistic director Pamela Ritchie said: ‘We hope our amazing cast and crew carry Matilda's words with them and realise how wonderful they truly are.

‘They learnt vast amounts of lines, lyrics and choreography, and spent hours upon hours in rehearsal. And every step of the way they showed commitment, energy, enthusiasm - and a cheeky smile.’

Matilda was written by Dahl 35 years ago. Turned into a musical thanks to music and lyrics by Tim Minchin, it received its West End premiere in November 2011 at the Cambridge Theatre. It made its Broadway premiere in April 2013.

