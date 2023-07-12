Brune Park students perform school’s first musical for a decade

Brune Park students with Gosport Mayor and Mayoress Martin and Suzanne Pepper

In their first whole school musical in ten years, youngsters excelled in the roles of classic Roald Dahl characters such as Matilda, Miss Trunchbull and Miss Honey.

Their was a special matinee performance for local junior schools before a performance in front of family and friends, as well as special guests Gosport Mayor Martin Pepper and Mayoress Suzanne Pepper.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Brune Park artistic director Pamela Ritchie said: ‘We hope our amazing cast and crew carry Matilda's words with them and realise how wonderful they truly are.

‘They learnt vast amounts of lines, lyrics and choreography, and spent hours upon hours in rehearsal. And every step of the way they showed commitment, energy, enthusiasm - and a cheeky smile.’