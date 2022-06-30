The information event will take place on Tuesday, July 5 from 10am to 12pm at Portsmouth Central Library in Guildhall Square and will introduce a group of learning support assistants, a head teacher, and a training provider who will encourage attendees to work in a Portsmouth school as a teaching assistant.

The council's Teach Portsmouth team, who recruit teachers and leaders for the city's schools and academies, has organised the event to raise the profile of support staff and the important role they play in helping young people in the classroom.

The event hopes to encourage more people to join the profession at a time when many schools are experiencing challenges in recruiting support staff.

Teaching assistants are needed in the Portsmouth area.

Councillor Suzy Horton, deputy leader and cabinet member for children, families and education at Portsmouth City Council, said: ‘Since the pandemic, it has become clear that schools have struggled to recruit teaching assistants.

‘By working with key partners, Portsmouth can raise awareness of the shortfall in staff.

‘The event is an opportunity to hear about the rewards and challenges of the role, giving those in attendance a realistic picture of what to expect when they step into the classroom.’

Attendees do not need to register for the information event and there will be two sessions on the day, taking place at 10am and 11am.