Calls for outdoor education to be given priority status after the 'decimation' of Covid lockdowns
The pandemic has taken a toll on many things – and one of them is outdoor education.
Monday, 14th June 2021, 11:32 pm
In this video report, Portsmouth teachers, children and instructors from the Andrew Simpson Centre highlight the 'decimation' of the Covid pandemic on outdoor education and the importance of it being given similar priority status to academic learning as we follow the government's roadmap out of lockdown.