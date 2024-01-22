Hampshire County Council said some districts are among the highest 20 per cent in the county for mental health and wellbeing issues. As part of a review, the council said there are no secondary schools in Fareham that provide social, emotional, and mental health provision so, because extra places are needed, Cams Hill School was chosen.

For that reason, executive member for education, councillor Steve Forster, has approved the creation of 15 additional resourced provisions – effectively school places with extra support – for children with social, emotional and mental health at the school. Currently, the secondary school has 1,239 pupils aged 11 to 16 years old.

The estimated cost to install a new two-classroom modular building at this site and funding towards other school changes is thought to be up to £500,000. The new building, which will also have toilets, an office, storage and small rooms for groups, could be installed to replace an old unit. As part of the process, Cams Hill School will undertake a four-week non-statutory consultation. After that, the trust which runs the school will submit a full business case to the Department for Education’s regional director to approve the new places.