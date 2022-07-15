Chic's Nile Rodgers and music mogul Merck Mercuriadis are made honorary doctors of music by Hampshire university

The degrees have been awarded in recognition of their services to the music industry by Solent University, Southampton.

Nile Rodgers is a multiple Grammy-winning composer, producer, arranger and guitarist who’s been inducted into both the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame and the Songwriters Hall of Fame.

As the co-founder of Chic, Rodgers created chart-topping hits like Le Freak and Good Time.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Nile Rodgers on the Castle Stage at Victorious Festival 2021

He has also been instrumental in creating key works with Diana Ross, David Bowie, Madonna, Duran Duran and Daft Punk, in a legacy that is responsible for more than 500m record sales.

Nile also gives keynote speeches all over the world, and frequently publishes educational videos online and is a regular contributor to BBC documentaries, including a three-part series – Nile Rodgers: How to Make It in the Music Business.

And he has collaborated with fellow Solent University Honorary Doctor of Music, Craig David.

Last year he headlined The Castle Stage at Victorious Festival.

Merck Mercuriadis is one of the most important figures in the music industry. He has managed Elton John, Guns N’Roses, Iron Maiden, Morrissey, Beyoncé, Jane’s Addiction and many other significant artists.

In 2018, Merck formed Hipgnosis Song Management and the Hipgnosis Songs Fund Ltd. It has invested more than $2.5bn in the catalogues of Neil Young, Justin Timberlake, Leonard Cohen, Lindsey Buckingham and Christine McVie of Fleetwood Mac, Shakira, Mark Ronson, Timbaland, Steve Winwood, Chrissie Hynde and many others.

Alongside his work as CEO of Hipgnosis, Merck is also Nile Rodgers’ manager.

Merck said: ‘Nile and I work closely every day on all aspects of his career and Hipgnosis so it’s very special and meaningful to both of us to be honoured together by Solent University.’

Nile added: ‘As Merck says it’s special to both of us to be honoured together in this way by Solent University.

‘I’m very proud of my musical education and the options it gives me when I’m creating on a daily basis – whether I’m songwriting, scoring, arranging, producing or performing, the work that I put into my education has never let me down.