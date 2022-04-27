Portsmouth High School pupils from Year 10-13 joined with sixth form leavers to perform pieces from John Rutter, Bach and Beethoven to songs from the musicals Waitress and Anastasia for an audience of families and staff at a concert held at the Square Tower.

Sixth form leaver and musical scholar Thalia Burke, 18, said: ‘Last night was a lovely evening for my final scholars and leavers concert.

‘As my last concert it was a little sad but was a good chance to reflect over all the opportunities I have had as a music scholar at Portsmouth High School, from several international music trips to New York and Budapest to singing in London at Coutts music marathon in the Strand.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

‘It was a lovely evening to celebrate the talent we have in the school and I really enjoyed singing with cantabile one last time.'

The school’s director of music, George Tinsley, said that the concert was an ‘unforgettable’ performance held in the historic Square Tower.

He added: 'The school's finest musicians entertained family and friends with polished performances ranging from art songs to classical instrumental numbers.

‘Cantabile finished the concert singing the upbeat and catchy Orinoco Flow.

‘This was the final performance at the school for the most senior musicians as they embark upon their examinations, university placements, and careers.