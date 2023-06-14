HSDC students displaying their work at the recent Portsmouth Comic Con

The exhibit, held at the Portsmouth Guildhall, was centered around villains from the worlds of Marvel, DC, and Star Wars, amongst others.

The exhibit was visually stunning and displayed artwork that showcased creativity, imagination and incredible technical skills.

Comic Con visitors were impressed by the variety of mediums used which included traditional drawing, painting techniques and digital art.

Mr Parsons, Lecturer of Art and Design, said: ‘Congratulations to the Art students of Havant & South Downs College for their successful Heroes and Villains art exhibition.

‘It’s wonderful to hear that their hard work paid off, not only in terms of showcasing their talent but also in making a positive impact on the community.’

The students from A Level Graphics, UAL L3 Art & Design, and the L4 Creative Enterprise Diploma raised over £150 for the Portsmouth Food Bank Charity by selling artwork to Comic Con visitors.

‘The diverse range of media used, from traditional paint to digital art, highlights the versatility and innovation of the students’ artistic skills,’ Mr Parsons added.

‘Mixing different media allows for unique and captivating pieces that can resonate with a wider audience.’

Kayzie Veall, A Level Graphics and Illustration student, said: ‘Thanks Portsmouth Comic Con and my teacher Paul Parsons for organising this event. My work was seen by over 3,000 people across the two-day event.