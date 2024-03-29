Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A preliminary public consultation has opened after three options were outlined for the future of Henry Cort Community College and the proposed new 900 place secondary school in North Whiteley which is expected to open in September 2027.

This is to meet the needs of the growing area which has already seen 2,000 homes built, with a further 3,500 in the pipeline for the north of the settlement. Forecasts show that this will result in demand for between 900 and 1,200 secondary school places in the Whiteley area, once the development is complete. But it will have a knock-on impact on The Henry Cort Community College in Hillson Drive, on the other side of the M27, which currently serves the Whiteley area.

Henry Cort College

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This is because, Hampshire County Council, has explained, it would likely lead to surplus secondary school places across Fareham, with almost 450 excess places anticipated by 2030/31.

As a result it is consulting on three options:

Option 1 – To build the North Whiteley secondary school as a new academy and keep The Henry Cort Community College operational but with a smaller catchment area.

Option 2 – To build the North Whiteley secondary school as a new academy and close The Henry Cort Community College.

Option 3 – To relocate The Henry Cort Community College to the new North Whiteley secondary school site.



Hampshire County Council has said the third option to relocate Henry Cort is its preferred option, however local results are being asked for their initial views. This would be followed by a further period of statutory consultation should the County Council decide, based on the feedback received from local residents, to pursue a particular option.

As part of the consultation, parents, carers and other stakeholders will have an opportunity to share their views and ask questions at two public drop-in meetings at Henry Cort on April 22 from 4pm to 7pm, and at Cornerstone Church of England Primary School on April 23 between 3pm and 7pm.