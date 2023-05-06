News you can trust since 1877
Coronation: 12 pictures of Portsmouth area schools marking the event

It has been a national day which has made international headlines – and the excitement surrounding the Coronation was well in evidence in schools.

By Tom Morton
Published 6th May 2023, 18:07 BST
Updated 6th May 2023, 18:08 BST

Many designated Friday as a red, white and blue day and encouraged children to take part in a non-uniform day, which quite likely included a picnic.

Others carried out well-prepared drone pictures such as the two great shots in this gallery, of a crown and a union flag.

Here are some great pictures of what children got up to.

Two Year Rs from New Horizons Primary School during a picnic to mark the coronation

1. Crowning glory

Two Year Rs from New Horizons Primary School during a picnic to mark the coronation Photo: Samuel Poole

Mengham Infant School on Hayling Island created a coronation community garden - pictured are Alana, six, Billy, five, Archie, five, and Maddy, five, at their new garden

2. In the garden

Mengham Infant School on Hayling Island created a coronation community garden - pictured are Alana, six, Billy, five, Archie, five, and Maddy, five, at their new garden Photo: Habibur Rahman

Youngsters at Queens Inclosure Primary School in Waterlooville form a crown

3. From above

Youngsters at Queens Inclosure Primary School in Waterlooville form a crown Photo: -

Year 2 girls at New Horizons Primary School

4. Union flag

Year 2 girls at New Horizons Primary School Photo: Samuel Poole

