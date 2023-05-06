Coronation: 12 pictures of Portsmouth area schools marking the event
It has been a national day which has made international headlines – and the excitement surrounding the Coronation was well in evidence in schools.
Many designated Friday as a red, white and blue day and encouraged children to take part in a non-uniform day, which quite likely included a picnic.
Others carried out well-prepared drone pictures such as the two great shots in this gallery, of a crown and a union flag.
Here are some great pictures of what children got up to.
