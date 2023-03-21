More than 3,500 young people took part in the Portsmouth heats for Dance Live!, putting on spectacular shows.

The nine days of heats at Portsmouth Guildhall are the curtain-raiser for the finals, which will also take place in Portsmouth in May.

The regional competitors performed choreographed dance routines to the backdrop of a giant LED screen and showcasing a range of off-stage technical and design skills.

Dance Live! is produced by The Guildhall Trust.

A separate contest for schools and colleges in the north of England was launched this year, taking the total numbers involved in Dance Live! 2023 to more than 5,000 young people from 125 schools.

Expressions of interest to participate in events across the country in 2024 are now open – head to www.dancelive.co.uk

