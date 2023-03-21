News you can trust since 1877
Dance Live! 2023 heats at Portsmouth Guildhall St Edmunds Catholic School Picture: Vernon Nash
Dance Live! in Portsmouth: Pictures of heats in schools competition

More than 3,500 young people took part in the Portsmouth heats for Dance Live!, putting on spectacular shows.

By Tom Morton
Published 21st Mar 2023, 15:21 GMT
Updated 21st Mar 2023, 16:02 GMT

The nine days of heats at Portsmouth Guildhall are the curtain-raiser for the finals, which will also take place in Portsmouth in May.

SEE ALSO: Full list of results from Dance Live!

The regional competitors performed choreographed dance routines to the backdrop of a giant LED screen and showcasing a range of off-stage technical and design skills.

Dance Live! is produced by The Guildhall Trust.

ALSO READ: ‘Wig lady’ opens up business to help others

A separate contest for schools and colleges in the north of England was launched this year, taking the total numbers involved in Dance Live! 2023 to more than 5,000 young people from 125 schools.

Expressions of interest to participate in events across the country in 2024 are now open – head to www.dancelive.co.uk

Mayfield School Junior

1. Fiery

Mayfield School Junior Photo: Vernon Nash Photography

Purbrook Park School

2. Stripes

Purbrook Park School Photo: Vernon Nash Photography

Portsmouth Grammar School

3. In black and white

Portsmouth Grammar School Photo: Vernon Nash:Vernon Nash Photography

Rowner Junior School

4. Facepaint

Rowner Junior School Photo: Vernon Nash Photography

