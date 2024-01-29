Dance Live! makes a return to Portsmouth

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

More than 6,500 young people from junior and primary schools, senior schools and colleges will be taking part in the heats of the popular contest at the Portsmouth Guildhall from tomorrow (Tuesday, January 30) which is presented by The Guildhall Trust.

Dance Live! returns to Portsmouth this week

Dance Live! sees those in KS2-4 and Further Education compete with choreographed routines to the backdrop of a giant digital screen with pupils showcasing a range of skills from dance, performance and off-stage technical skills to creative design.

With a focus on raising aspirations, strengthening health and wellbeing and developing skills for creative career choices, Dance Live! also delivers a range of supportive workshop opportunities for schools. This year the Dance Live! team has delivered over 20 workshop days in person and over 30 online group support sessions.

Following nine days of heats in Portsmouth with a large number of schools across the city and surrounding area taking part, Dance Live! will take to the road with further heats taking place in Guildford, High Wycombe, Poole and Blackpool before a grand final takes place back in Portsmouth in May. The nationwide tour is made possible through public funding from Arts Council England.

Producer of Dance Live! Cherry Lambert said, “It is so wonderful to see the growth of Dance Live! with many new schools and colleges participating in 2024 as well as a large number that return each year.

"I am always astounded, as we watch the young people participating to see how they have grown in confidence, from the time we deliver workshops in the autumn term to the time of the heats."

