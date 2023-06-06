News you can trust since 1877
Dance Live registration now open for 2024 version of the popular school and college event

Registration is now open for Dance Live! 2024, the exciting dance competition for schools and colleges that is taking the country by storm.
Chris Broom
By Chris Broom
Published 6th Jun 2023, 18:22 BST- 1 min read
Updated 6th Jun 2023, 18:22 BST
Dance Live! 2023 Junior Finals at Portsmouth Guildhall - 28/04/2023 - Mayfield School Juniors. Picture by Vernon NashDance Live! 2023 Junior Finals at Portsmouth Guildhall - 28/04/2023 - Mayfield School Juniors. Picture by Vernon Nash
Dance Live! 2023 Junior Finals at Portsmouth Guildhall - 28/04/2023 - Mayfield School Juniors. Picture by Vernon Nash

More than 5,000 young people took part in contests across the country in 2023 and next year looks set to be even bigger and further reaching – with heats taking place all over England.

Commencing at Portsmouth Guildhall at the end of January 2024, the heats will also take in Blackpool Winter Gardens, Eastbourne Congress Theatre, Poole Lighthouse, Bridlington Spa, G Live Guildford, The Brentwood Centre Essex and The Swan at High Wycombe, before the grand finals take place in Portsmouth in April.

Dance Live! is an event that embodies teamwork, creative thinking and digital technology skills, and sees young people in KS2 – Further Education perform choreographed dance routines to the backdrop of a giant LED screen and showcase off-stage technical and design skills.

With a focus on raising aspirations, strengthening health and wellbeing and developing skills for creative career choices, Dance Live! produced by The Guildhall Trust is an inclusive developmental experience designed to embrace the ever-evolving digital world and how this is changing the face of modern performance.

Registration for Dance Live! 2024 is now open until 5pm, Monday, July 10 at dancelive.co.uk.

Schools and Colleges that are new to Dance Live! but would like to find out more should head to the website where an information pack and video can be found and also get in touch with the team directly at [email protected] or call (023) 9387 0196.

