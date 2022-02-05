Dance Live! returns with more than 4,000 pupils taking part in heats at Portsmouth Guildhall

A record 4,000 pupils from 60 schools and colleges have started performing in the Portsmouth heats of Dance Live! presented at Portsmouth Guildhall by The Guildhall Trust.

A further round of heats have been added to take place at Poole Lighthouse due to the overwhelming demand.

It all culminates in grand finals for each age group at Portsmouth Guildhall on May 3 and 4.

It marks the first time the youngsters have been able to perform live since the inaugural Dance Live! heats took place in February 2020. That year’s final and the 2021 competition took place virtually online due to the pandemic.

in the results from the opening day’s heats, Purbrook Park School came first and also won the Video Journey Award. Second were Isle of Wight Education Federation and Mayfield School Seniors took third place.The Eastbourne Academy won the Fellowship Award.

Head of learning and participation for organisers, The Guildhall Trust, Hayley Reay, said ‘We are thrilled for the young people participating in Dance Live! that they will once again have the opportunity to perform on stage in front of a live audience.

‘It is such a special and inspirational experience for them following months of practice and developing their skills that just isn’t matched by virtual performance.

‘Our thanks go once again to the schools and colleges that have persevered throughout the challenges of Covid to ensure this can go ahead for their pupils.’

Prospero Teaching, Richmond Motor Group, Doye Moss Productions, Becketts of Southsea and The Akash sponsor the event, while and Wave 105 FM, Wightlink Isle of Wight Ferries, VWTechnologies, Hampshire Youth Dance Company, Luke Brown Dance and Portsmouth City Council are event partners.

Tickets to see the Dance Live! Heats taking place at Portsmouth Guildhall until February 11 are now available at portsmouthguildhall.org.uk.

Schools wishing to express an interest for Dance Live! Portsmouth 2023 can already do so.

Find out more at portsmouthguildhall.org.uk, e-mail [email protected] or call 023 9387 0193.

