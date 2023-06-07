Staff based in the Nuffield building have been moved over the last few months, mostly to the repurposed lower floors of the Bateson Hall student housing block and the St Paul’s Road sports centre, allowing demolition to begin last week.

The Nuffield Centre in St Michael's Road, Portsmouth. Picture: Sarah Standing (050623-4738)

Proposals to demolish the St Michael’s Road building – and the neighbouring Spinnaker sports centre – were approved by the council in January.

A letter submitted on behalf of the university with its application said the buildings had reached ‘the end of their beneficial use’ and that a ‘comprehensive redevelopment’ was now needed.

Their demolition is expected to be completed in July, a university spokesman said.

‘The university is taking steps to ensure the destruction is sustainable, including segregating materials that can be reused elsewhere to reduce its environmental impact,’ they added. ‘Plans for the new building are still being developed, with a planning application to be submitted following consultation with Portsmouth City Council.’

The Nuffield Centre in St Michael's Road, Portsmouth Picture: Sarah Standing (050623-4726)

One option previously considered for the site is for a new teaching and research space for the School of Sport, Health and Exercise Science as part of its estate masterplan.

The university first unveiled its plans for the Nuffield building in 2020, just before the first Covid-19 lockdown, when the GP surgery was moved to Commercial Road.

The first three storeys of Bateson Hall have been converted to house the university’s department of curriculum and quality enhancement; the student wellbeing service; the support and disability advice centre; Academic Skills Unit; and its occupational health team.

The prayer and chaplaincy service has been moved to the St Paul’s Road Sports Hall in space created by the opening of Ravelin Sports Centre last year.

The Nuffield Centre in St Michael's Road, Portsmouth Picture: Sarah Standing (050623-4743)

