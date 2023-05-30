Dolls House Nursery in Portsmouth celebrates an outstanding Ofsted report
Dolls House Nursery in Havant Road, Cosham, was inspected in April by Ofsted and were delighted with the inspector’s report which was published last week.
The report praised the behaviour of children as well as the staff who it said created ‘an exceptionally nurturing environment’.
The report said: ‘Staff listen to children at every opportunity. They notice and respond to the little things that children say.’
Nursery manager Sarah Parsons said: ‘I couldn't be more proud of our team and the children we look after. All of the parents were incredible too and absolutely sang our praises. We had a lot of parents who were keen to speak to the inspector, or sent in feedback/testimonials for the inspector to read. We are over-the-moon with our glowing report and are so pleased all of our hard work, passion and enthusiasm has been recognised.’