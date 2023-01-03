Susan Pittock OBE, the CEO of Remit Training, found out about the honour on December 23. The 53-year-old said it was a big shock and believes it was for her work supporting the Department of Education (DoE).

NOW READ: Portsmouth primary school feeds more than 200 people with community Christmas lunch

Advertisement Hide Ad

She told The News: ‘I didn’t realise people can put in surprise ones without you knowing, which I think the Department of Education did.

Susan Pittock OBE, of Drayton, Portsmouth. She was named an OBE for services to education and skills.

‘I received an email asking if I was happy to accept it, then the education press reached out about it and I realised, oh god, it actually went through. It was a great Christmas present.

‘I didn’t tell my family until after it started hitting social media. My mum was really proud, probably a little shocked. Everyone was really pleased. I told my mum on Christmas Eve and we went for lunch and had a party in the evening to celebrate.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ms Pittock has lived in Portsmouth all her life and became the CEO of Remit Training in July 2013. The company helps employers organise the apprenticeship levy, offers advice on government funded support and makes sure clients get the best return on investment.

They serve businesses nationally such as Scania, Renault, Volvo and Waitrose to name a few. As a former apprentice herself, Ms Pittock, believes they are vital educational path.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Susan Pittock OBE, of Drayton, Portsmouth. She was named an OBE for services to education and skills.

She said: ‘You see the faces on the apprentices when they actually achieve their end point assessment and it’s what makes it all worthwhile.

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘You see the difference in someone when they complete the course than when they start it. Making sure they progress is why we do this. The apprentices gain confidence and learn new skills all the way through. It makes a huge difference to them.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ms Pittock added she’s seeing more parents encouraging their children to do apprenticeships, as they have become more ‘portable’, flexible and offer students the chance to earn while they learn.

She has worked alongside the DoE to make sure legislation helps learners succeed with higher grades and make sure businesses are not overburdened with bureaucracy. To make apprenticeships more popular, she hopes the government would increase investment and promote them more.

Advertisement Hide Ad