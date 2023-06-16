Stephen Morgan MP

Stephen Morgan is inviting constituents to his next ‘Cuppa and Chat’ event on Saturday July 1 (10:30am-noon) at Portsmouth’s Central Library in Guildhall Walk.

The focus of the event will be to provide practical support and share ideas and concerns about school uniform.

The coffee morning will have a panel of experts on hand to provide information and advice .

It will be an opportunity to discuss all things school uniform related, including the environmental impact, the importance of uniform and to learn more about Portsmouth's free Uniform Swap service.

The panel will be made up of: The TSAT (Thinking Schools Academy Trust) Director of Education for Portsmouth, a Hive representative, and a stakeholder from ‘The Library of Things’ who will speak about the environmental benefit of reusing uniform.

Attendees will find out more about how they can help work towards a greener Portsmouth and reduce the cost of buying school uniform during the cost-of-living crisis.

Mr Morgan said: ‘Having grown up in Portsmouth and attended local schools, I want future generations to have the same, if not better, opportunities as I did. That is why both education and the environment are such high priorities for me.

‘This ‘Cuppa and Chat’ event is an excellent opportunity for constituents’ to share their thoughts and concerns, allowing me to best represent them in Westminster, and continue campaigning for a greener and more affordable Portsmouth on their behalf.

‘Undeniably climate change is the greatest threat we face. It must always be at the forefront of our agenda.’

The Education (Guidance about Costs of School Uniforms) Act came into force in autumn last year.

Under guidance published following the introduction of the Act, schools must make sure second-hand uniforms are available.

They are also advised to keep branded uniform items to a minimum and are encouraged to allow more high-street options.

A spokesperson from The Children’s Society, which campaigned for the new guidance, said: ‘We have seen that some schools have done extremely well in changing their policies and making school uniform affordable, such as improving access to second-hand uniforms and reducing branded items.

‘However, we would like to see this applied more widely so more children can benefit, especially as family budgets are so tight in the cost-of-living crisis.’

Matthew Easter, chair of the Schoolwear Association that represents manufacturers, suppliers and retailers of school uniforms, said: ‘In our experience, the guidance is working effectively.

‘Schools are very aware of the impact of the cost-of-living crisis on their pupils and are working hard to ensure that their uniforms offer value for money.’