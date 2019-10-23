Ex-Fareham teacher banned from the job for suggesting pupils have sex and making 'inappropriate' comments to colleagues

A TEACHER has been banned from the job after encouraging pupils to have sex.

Disgraced Luke Snoswell said one pupil leaning over a table in class was 'assuming the position'.

A Teaching Regulation Agency panel heard Snoswell discussed losing virginity with pupils and ‘made a tongue popping noise with his finger in his mouth’.

The science teacher also said 'I like my coffee like I like my men' during a class.

When he encouraged or suggested two pupils have sex he said ‘see what happens’ and added: ‘Go on and do it.’

Snoswell, 34, worked at Fair Ways School, which has bases in Swanwick and Totton, between January 2015 to March 2018 before he was sacked, the panel heard. He previously worked as a science teacher in Fareham.

But he successfully applied for a head of physics job at a school in Wiltshire, where he made the comments to pupils, claiming he had been fired for a single incident.

At Fair Ways he sent a WhatsApp to one colleague and said: ‘Think I just need to really get laid lol Tinder not doing me any favours.’

He invited the same person to ‘break some bed springs’ with him.

Snoswell grabbed another colleague by the waist and pulled her towards him, and told another colleague 'I could have bent you over'.

Giving reasons for banning Snoswell from the profession, panel chair Ian Carter said: ‘The panel’s findings against Mr Snoswell involved sexually motivated inappropriate comments and conduct towards three colleagues, dishonesty and lack of integrity, and a series of inappropriate comments and gestures made towards pupils.

‘There was a strong public interest consideration in respect of the protection of pupils, given the wholly inappropriate comments and gestures made to pupils whilst he was leading a (class).’

In relation to comments to pupils and a hug he gave one student, Mr Carter added: ‘However, whilst wholly inappropriate and misguided, the panel did not find that Mr Snoswell’s actions were sexually motivated.’

In the report, Mr Carter added: 'In one school, Mr Snoswell exhibited behaviour on more than one occasion that did not recognise professional boundaries with colleagues.

In the second school, Mr Snoswell sought to conceal his previous disciplinary action in order to obtain a new teaching position.

'The panel also found proven a number of highly inappropriate comments and gestures of a sexual nature made towards pupils.'

Snoswell can appeal. He did not attend the hearing but denied the allegations.