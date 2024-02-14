Watch more of our videos on Shots!

As of November 2023, the number of maintained education, health and care plans (EHCPs) in Hampshire County Council was 15,954. By 2030/31, the council expects there to be around 28,000 pupils who will have a plan which aims to ensure they get the support they need. As a result, and due to the lack of sufficient provision within Hampshire schools, the county council has increased its dependency on placements within the independent and non-maintained sector (INMSS). These have an average cost of £61,200 compared to £17,636 for a place offered within a mainstream school.

To reduce costs and to offer local provision for Hampshire students, the county council will create 15 extra secondary places at Crookhorn College for young people with autistic spectrum conditions (ASC) that aim to open in phases from September 2025. The college in Stakes Hill Road currently provides education to 889 pupils from 11 to 16 years old.

It has an established two-storey accommodation block where pupils with special educational needs are supported but two additional classrooms are needed for the resource provision so the pupils can be given specialist support. To do so, the college can make two additional classrooms available, currently used for humanities, along with hygiene facilities and office space in adjacent areas.

Minor works are required to establish the resource provision, the council has said, which can be undertaken concurrently with a major re-cladding project scheduled for 2024/25. A double modular classroom will be installed to replace the humanities classrooms. This work will come for a total cost of £450,000. Once completed, students will be added progressively; five will be admitted in the first year and the other ten in the second year. Hampshire County Council said that with the extra placement, it would generate a savings of £2.4 million by 2030.